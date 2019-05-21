URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Carroll Fire Department is now putting efforts to educate first responders about the Illinois Fire Fighter Peer Support Team.
The support team is to help all firefighters who are going through pain or suffering and need support. These firefighters put themselves on the line of duty every day and have to find a way to balance out their emotions.
Studies have found that suicide is one of the highest causes of death among firefighters.
"We often see divorce, drinking, and depression. We want to be there to help them find healthy ways to cope," said Outreach Coordinator Michael Flanagan.
He says there are currently 270 peer supporters throughout Illinois.
"The biggest problem we have is people identifying that they do have a problem," said Flanagan.
The job is difficult and helping each worker find healthy ways to cope is their priority.
"There's a long tradition of firefighters sharing peer support with each other," said peer supporter and Carroll Fire Captain Allen Cameron.
They find, however, the issue is gathering supporters who can connect with one another and within the same age group.
"You can't have all the older guys be peer supporters for the younger guys or the younger guys be supporters for the older guys. So we need more cross sections," he said.
People can learn more about their efforts or how to get involved at this link.