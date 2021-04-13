DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a Decatur crash involving a semi-truck.
Firefighters said they responded at about 12:03 p.m. for the crash, which involved three vehicles at the Jasper Street and Grand Avenue intersection. They said a minivan went through the intersection and hit the parked semi-truck, which had just offloaded products and was sitting in the parking lot of Price Rite Food and Liquor, located on the corner of Jasper and Grand.
The minivan hit the side of the semi-truck and ended up under the side of the trailer.
At least one of the victims had minor injuries. Firefighters said both victims were able to walk after the crash.
The third vehicle involved was a four-door sedan, but details were limited Tuesday afternoon and no information was available about its role.
The road is fully back open in the area of the crash.
