DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon Mosquito Abatement District has detected the first West Nile virus positive batches of mosquitoes in Macon County.
According to the MMAD, mosquitoes from a trap tested positive for West Nile virus on Tuesday, and to date, 162 tests have been preformed, with this being the first test with a positive result.
The MMAD conducts mosquito surveillance and run Rapid Analyte Measurement Platform tests weekly from several sites within the district boundaries.
Currently no human cases of West Nile have been reported in Illinois.
The MMAD said the risk of being infected remains low at this time, and recommend residents act proactively to rid sources of standing water and take personal protection measures to minimize mosquito bites.
Director of the MMAD, Jason Probus said "The full effect on mosquito populations from recent rains is still unknown, but it is likely we will see an uptick in mosquito activity over the next several days as it takes about a week for mosquitoes to grow into a flying adult."
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.