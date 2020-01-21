(WAND) - The first U.S. case of the deadly coronavirus has been confirmed, according to federal health officials. Officials say the person was diagnosed in Seattle.
The outbreak of coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. It has now spread to Beijin and Shanghai, the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention told Reuters. Other cases have been found in Thailand, South Korea and Japan.
Officials say six people have died as of Tuesday.
The U.S. patient is a male in his 30s and in good health the CDC said. He arrived in the U.S. around Jan. 15 after visiting Wuhan. Airport screenings for those traveling from Wuhan did not begin until Jan. 17.
The patient is from the U.S. He said he did not have any symptoms when he returned, but immediately reached out to a health care provider when he started to develop symptoms.
NBC reports the strain could be passed in so-called super-spreaders or highly infectious patients. Those people could sicken dozens all at once.
Of the 300 cases reported so far, most have come from China.
China’s National Health Commission said they have 298 cases as of Tuesday evening. The cases are mainly in the city of Wuhan and believed to be linked to a food market with live animals.
The cases have mainly been seen in older adults with underlying health conditions. However, health officials say younger, and health adults are getting sick.
The CDC describes the virus as a group of viruses that can have a wide range of symptoms, including runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever. The severe cases can lead to pneumonia.
There is no specific treatment for the virus and no vaccine can prevent it. Officials couldn’t comment on a possible development for the virus, just saying they are in the early stages.
The World Health Organization will meet on Wednesday to decide if the outbreak should be a public health emergency of international concern.
Currently major airports have been screening passengers who are arriving from Wuhan, to prevent the spread of the virus. The CDC added Chicago O'Hare and Atlanta to the list on Tuesday.