(DECATUR) - The Macon Mosquito Abatement District has found the first West Nile virus positive mosquitoes in Macon County.
As of June 29, there are eight other counties reporting positive mosquitoes with zero human case reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Mosquitoes from a MMAD trap tested positive for West Nile virus on July 5.
To date, 108 tests have been performed with one positive result.
MMAD said the risk of being infected with West Nile virus is low at this time, but it recommends residents get rid of sources of standing water and take personal protection measures to minimize mosquito bites.
People are encouraged to use insect repellent and avoid peak mosquito feeding times during the hours around dusk and dawn.
Jason Probus, District Director, said, “We expect to see mosquito populations increase in the coming days due to recent rain events in the area. Mosquito abatement, much like other forms of public health infrastructure, is a combined community effort. Look around your own back yard and rid sources of standing water- If it can hold water, it can breed mosquitoes.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.
It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.
To report standing water, contact the district office at: 217-875- 2722.
