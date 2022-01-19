(WAND) - U.S. and Illinois flags at state facilities will fly at half staff toward the end of the week in memory of fallen DCFS employee Deidre Silas.
Gov. JB Pritzker announced flags will be at half-staff from sunrise on Thursday, Jan. 20 until sunset on Jan. 22. All entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act must take part.
Silas, a child protection specialist with DCFS, was killed in a stabbing when she responded to a Thayer home in January. Benjamin H. Reed, 32, is charged with murder in the case.
