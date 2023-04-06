DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — For one local family, a recent shooting hit close to home.
Early on March 30, Decatur Police responded to a domestic violence call on E. Orchard.
When police arrived they said they found a 34-year-old woman who had been stabbed and slashed. Her injuries were not life threatening. Steven L. Hirstein, 43, was hiding in a bathroom when they arrived. Police said that as they confronted Hirstein, who had a knife, and tried to get him to surrender, "a confrontation ensued and two Decatur Police officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect."
Hirstein was shot in both hands and one arm. First aid was rendered until he could be taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life threatening.
One of the officers involved in the shooting was eight-year Decatur Police veteran, Joseph Oberheim. He is the brother of Champaign Police Officer, Christopher Oberheim, who was killed in the line of duty in May of 2021.
"When I got that call that morning, and then I was told Joe Oberheim was involved. It stung even more because of the trauma his family has experienced in the past couple years," said Chief Shane Brandel, Decatur Police Department.
Amber Oberheim, widow of Chris Oberheim, explained why this shooting hit close to home.
"One of the officers involved in that shooting was my brother in-law, Joe. So you know they all hit close to home, but this one in particular has a personal tie to me," said Oberheim. "My body has a different idea sometimes. Because I can feel the things happen, my heart starts racing, my mind gets foggy. You know it's just one of those things that happens I guess after a situation like ours."
Both Oberheim officers were responding to domestic violence calls. Chief Brandel said domestic violence incidents are especially dangerous for officers.
"Anytime we respond to domestic violence incidents, especially when there's weapons involved, we're certainly heightened," Chief Brandel said. "Raw emotion and about as strong of an emotion you can get is interjected into those type of incidents. So they can become violent very quick."
Amber Oberheim told WAND News how quickly things can turn in a heated situation.
"A domestic call is one of the most dangerous things an officer can respond to. The reality of the situation is that, that call can turn deadly for the officer very quickly," Oberheim told WAND News.
With a sworn oath to protect and serve, Amber Oberheim emphasized the danger that comes with it.
"It's just a reminder that the job that they do on a daily basis is one that carries a significant risk for danger."
