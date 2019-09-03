ODESSA, Texas (WAND) – One of the people wounded in a west Texas shooting is from central Illinois.
Texas State Trooper Chuck Pryor was one of the victims when a gunman opened fire in Midland and Odessa. He was shot in the face during that shooting, according to KSDK, and is listed in serious condition at the last check. Pryor, a Litchfield High School alumnus, needed surgery for his wounds.
An update from a GoFundMe page in Pryor's name, which as of 4 p.m. Tuesday had raised over $44,500, was optimistic about the victim’s situation.
“Trooper Pryor is doing well, all things considered. He is no longer intubated and is in high spirits and surrounded by friends and family,” the page said. “His family is so thankful for all of the support that has been shown to them during this time.”
The shooting, allegedly carried out by Seth Aaron Ator, caused seven deaths and wounded over two dozen people Saturday. Investigators said he opened fire on state police in a traffic stop, then fired gunshots at people passing by and vehicles. Authorities took his life in a confrontation outside of an Odessa movie theater.
A source told The Associated Press that Ator bought his AR-style rifle in a private sale, which let him get around a possible federal background check.
Ator failed a federal background check when he previously tried to purchase a gun.
Neighbors of Ator told AP he was a “violent, aggressive person” and would fire guns overnight. He would also shoot at animals, Tocio Gutierrez said.