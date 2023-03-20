TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Taylorville police announced the arrest of the former CEO of the City of Taylorville Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
Patty A. Hornbuckle was arrested and charged with Embezzlement/Theft (exceeding $100,000 to $500,000) and Deceptive Practices.
According to a release, the City of Taylorville Chamber of Commerce contacted the police department several months ago alleging misconduct and theft by the CEO. TPD conducted an investigation and met with employees. It was learned that the CEO abruptly resigned after being questioned by members of the chamber about misconduct. She served in the role from 2012 to 2021.
The Detective Division spent several months investigating and found enough probably cause for an arrest warrant and a search warrant. TPD arrested Hornbuckle, 63, and conducted a search warrant at her home.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
