DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The former site of a south-side daycare could become a group home for people with disabilities, leaders with Macon Resources said Tuesday.
The building on South Taylor street had housed MRI bright start. Now, MRI leaders are deciding what to do with the site and are considering using it as a group home.
“It lets u provide services to our individuals that will give them, potentially, an area to live on their own,” said Jacob Roddis, Chief Operating Officer.
The Decatur City Council approved a zoning change that would allow a group home Monday.