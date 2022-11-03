DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Matthew Krause pleaded guilty to Obscenity in court on Thursday.
The former Decatur coach was investigated after a student reported that he had sent her nude photos.
A Victim Impact Statement was read in open court on Thursday. The Obscenity charge is a Class A Misdemeanor for which Krause will spend 24 months on probation.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
