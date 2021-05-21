DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A former employee of the Decatur Animal Clinic will serve four years of probation for stealing over $300,000 from the business.
Angela Schmitt, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of theft. In thefts dating back to 2007, authorities said records showed Schmitt stole tens of thousands of dollars a year.
Schmitt was the only person in charge of financial aspects of the clinic. She had been employed since 2006.
An assistant started suspecting thefts were occurring when the cash drawer was found to be short in early December of 2019. The issues was resolved several days later with no explanation.
Records showed thefts were happening on days Schmitt was working. Thefts never happened when she didn't work, and the pattern held when Schmitt was on maternity leave from June 23 to Aug. 2 in 2009.
Schmitt's probation sentence includes a $25 per month probation service fee. She has to pay restitution of $331.244.34.
