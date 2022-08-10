SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It was history in the making when Kathy Adams began her career as the first female SWAT team leader in the FBI at the Springfield office.
"In the books there were stories about Dillinger, and baby face Nelson, and Machine Gun Kelly. I knew that that's what I wanted to do," said Kathy Adams.
Adams served from 1997 to 2015, and at the time she says being a female didn't come to mind. However, now it made her realize what she was capable of.
"At the time that I was an agent, I really didn't perceive myself that much as a female. I saw myself as an agent. The ability of women are realized when they can pursue their dreams," said Adams.
Despite the many hard days, its the outcome that kept Adams going.
"On hard days, I would remind myself why I was doing what I was doing. I'm proud of the effect that I was able to have through my investigations, in making communities safer," said Adams.
Over the years she's seen many things, but this special memory will always live with her.
"I've had several memorable moments. One particular moment was a result of a kidnapping investigation. And Antonio's daughter came up to me and said 'thank you for saving my daddy's life'," said Adams.
Adams says it wasn't easy, but she'd do it all over again if she could.
"Some very emotional highs emotional lows, but if you were to ask me today, I'd still want to be an FBI Agent," said Adams.
