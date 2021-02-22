URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former central Illinois minister admitted to sexually assaulting a teen who was in his congregation.
Roger VanRaden, 49, entered a guilty plea in Champaign County court Monday. He faced two charges of criminal sexual assault.
VanRaden was an assistant pastor and youth pastor at Faith Baptist Church, located at 4601 N. Market St. in Champaign. According to The News-Gazette, the victim revealed at age 18 the sexual encounters had been happening for about five years, starting in 2015.
After the victim came forward, the newspaper said VanRaden admitted to having sex with the child and that he knew what he did was wrong. She was not physically forced to take part, but Champaign County sheriff's investigator Dwayne Roelfs said VanRaden manipulated her with trust and control.
Authorities said the majority of the sexual contact happened at the church.
Charges were filed against the suspect in December 2019.
VanRaden, who is free on bond, will be sentenced on April 8. While he could have faced as much as 30 years in prison for the two charges, Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar agreed to cap the sentencing recommendation at 23 years.
He must serve at least 85 percent of whatever his sentence ends up being and must register as a sex offender for life, the newspaper said.
According to Urbana attorney Evan Bruno, who represents VanRaden, his client is "no longer in a position of leadership at any church."
