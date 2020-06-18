RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The former executive director of the Villas of Holly Brook nursing home in Rantoul has been accused of stealing more than $20,000 from residents.
Police were tipped off to a possible theft from a resident at the home on Feb. 14 of this year.
Police learned a check written as a deposit for a room had been cashed by an employee instead of being deposited into a business account to secure the room.
Officers said more checks written to the business by residents had been altered and either cashed, or deposited into the employee’s personal account, rather than a business account.
Villas of Holly Brook executives started an internal audit and investigation into the misuse of funds. They identified over $20,000 dollars in missing funds spanning a time period between October 2019 and January 2020.
As a result of the investigation, former Villas of Holly Brook Executive Director Kimberly D. Cross, 44, of Rantoul, was arrested on June 18 and preliminarily charged with Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person.
Cross was transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center.
