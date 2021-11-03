PEKIN, Ill. (WAND) - A former Pekin Fire Department captain faces a charge of criminal sexual assault.
Jamie Evans is accused of a crime a sworn affidavit claimed happened on or around Aug. 4. NBC affiliate WEEK reports this document went into graphic detail about an alleged abusive relationship involving Evans and a tenant.
According to that document, the victim claimed Evans was "very controlling."
“Evans drives everywhere, won’t allow (victim name redacted) to have friends, and shows up at the home unannounced and lets himself in even when the door is locked and at times when (victim name redacted) is sleeping," the document said. “(Victim name redacted) also stated that she and Evans are not in a romantic relationship, and she has repeatedly told Evans that they are not dating. (Victim name redacted) also stated that she and Evans have previously engaged in sexual intercourse. (Victim name redacted) stated that she does not want to engage in sexual intercourse with Evans and has told Evans this, but that if she does not engage, then Evans threatens her in assorted ways.”
Evans was placed on administrative leave before retiring in September of 2021. The leave happened due to an investigation by Illinois State Police.
Evans, who served for over 25 years in Pekin's fire department, bonded out with some pre-trial services. He can't have any contact with the alleged victim and is under GPS monitoring.
Trial for Evans is set for 2 p.m. at Nov. 24.
