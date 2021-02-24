FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- The pandemic continues to take a toll on small businesses. "A Crafting Experience" now asking for the community's support.
The Forsyth based business needs 250 people to sign up for memberships by Friday, to stay open for business.
The craft workshop is located inside the hickory point mall. To have access to the creative gym, members only have to pay 10 dollars a month for a year.
Members will be able to take classes, use brand new equipment, and craft in a spacious, safe area.
Pam Larrick, art instructor at the A Crafting Experience, says the workshop allows all creative minds, no matter age or skill level, to come together.
“When people come in and they don’t know what they’re doing,” said Pam Larrick, “and I have so many people say they do not know how to craft, I don’t have a crafting bone in my body and i say you don’t have to. You come in and you work with a group of people you may or may not know but everyone is so supportive of everyone else."
Also, local artists can store their equipment at the shop for a small monthly fee.
To sign up for a membership or donate you should message the shop via Facebook or email acraftingexperience@gmail.com.
