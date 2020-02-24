DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man involved in the Decatur murder of a woman will spend nearly two decades in prison.
Shaitan L. Cook, 20, is one of four people convicted for involvement in the death of Cesley Taylor, who was 21 when she was killed in on Sept. 7, 2015 in the 1600 block of Wellington Way. Her death happened in a shooting, and a second victim was hospitalized.
The other three people convicted include Ryan H.J. O'Neal, Daiquan Cline and Darion Evans, all of whom are 21. O'Neal is serving a 24-year sentence after an October 2019 conviction, while Cline (20 years in prison) and Evans (45 years) both entered guilty pleas in 2017.
Cook pleaded guilty to a charge of murder Monday, leading authorities to drop other charges. He was sentenced to 20 years behind bars, which will be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.
Records showed he received credit for time served from Sept. 8, 2015 to Feb. 23, 2020.