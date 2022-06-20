SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A waiver that provided free school breakfasts and lunches to students regardless of their family's income level is set to expire on June 30. It was created to help during the pandemic. Now, the program ending when economy is vulnerable is making parents worried.
"I mean, the first initial thought was just panic," said Simone Webb, a Springfield mother of three. She said it was a huge blessing during the pandemic.
"I have two younger boys right now they're actually hitting a growth spurt, they're back to back five and six, so it was a huge relief," Webb said.
She's been utilizing it ever since. She was not one of the roughly 21 million students using state funded free or reduced lunch programs before the pandemic, and says now she feels overwhelmed by the prices of everything.
"With the gas prices, right now, they are ridiculous. Just getting from A to B. Everything is just very stressful. Right now my truck is down...the groceries, just everything is up is terrible right now," Webb said.
While the federal reserve has raised interest rates the changes haven't affected daily life a whole lot yet.
The other programs will provide those services for those who qualify, but if you do not qualify, it can create hardship.
