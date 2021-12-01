SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Friends, family and community members gathered on Tuesday morning to say their final goodbyes to 18-year-old Pierre Scott Jr.
Over eight hundred people attended the service that lasted almost two hours.
Family and friends reminisced on their memories with Pierre and the great person he was.
"He will always be here. In every picture we see, every time we think about his smile, every time we think about his laughter, every time we think about a joke he cracked or anything because he was always the peacemaker.""One of my worst fears is to be doing this, is to be speaking at a young man's funeral that I know, that I coached, that I loved."
Scott was stabbed to death on the front lawn of Lanphier High School on November 17th. Family members still grieving over his unnecessary death.
"Pierre did not deserve what happened to him at all. Like you send your child to school and then you get that call that your child is gone. He was not a bad kid nobody can't say nothing negative about him."
District 186 and community leaders like Shawn Gregory showed up to pay their respects as well.
