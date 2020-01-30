SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Funeral and visitation information for two victims in a Springfield plane crash are set for early February.
The West Side Christian Church (2850 Cider Mill Lane, Springfield) has confirmed the visitation for Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards and former Springfield mayor Frank Edwards will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the same church. The burial time is to be determined.
The plane, which carried Cinda Edwards, Frank Edwards, 69-year-old John Evans and a dog, crashed Tuesday afternoon in the area of the 3100 block of White Timber Drive. Responders arrived at the scene and found flames coming from the vehicle.
There were no survivors. The names of the victims became public Wednesday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration, which is working with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash, said the plane was a twin-engine Piper Aerostar.
WAND-TV reached out to the NTSB for an update on the investigation and did not immediately hear back Thursday.