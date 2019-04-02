DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WAND) – Funeral information for an Illinois trooper who lost his life while on duty has been released.
Trooper Gerald Ellis suffered life-threatening injuries when a wrong-way driver struck his car head-on. Ellis was driving home while on duty and was moving westbound on I-94 near Green Oaks (mile post 16.75). The crash happened at about 3:25 p.m. on March 30, and Ellis died in hospital care after 4 a.m.
Illinois State Police offered some words about Ellis after his death.
“Throughout his career with the ISP, Trooper Ellis was recognized for his strong work ethic, his willingness to help others, and his wonderful sense of humor,” ISP said. “His desire to serve and protect was on full display, when just days prior to his tragic passing, he, along with fellow officers, performed life-saving CPR efforts on a non-responsive subject who is expected to make a full recovery.”
Ellis began working for state police in June of 2008 as part of Cadet Class 116. He grew up in Macomb, Ill., before graduating from West Prairie High School and Western Illinois University. He served in the United States Army Reserves.
Funeral and visitation information is as follows:
VISITATION: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
College of Lake County- James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts
19351 West Washington Street, Grayslake, IL 60030 Law Enforcement walk-through will begin at 6:00 P.M.
FUNERAL: Friday, April 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m.
College of Lake County- James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts
19351 West Washington Street, Grayslake, IL 60030
INTERMENT: Private - per the family’s wishes.