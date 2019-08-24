CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Right now one organization is raising money to build a garden to remember the lives taken by gun violence.
Moms Demand Action is rallying to build the memorial at Douglass Park in Champaign.
Violence continues to happen in and around the area. The organization reports more than 55 shootings have happened since the start of the year.
"Even people who are not directly hit or a family member of someone who was hit, just members of the community and neighbors are traumatized and feel victimized by shots fired in the neighborhood," said Lauren Quinn of Moms Demand Action. "We're just trying to ease that as much as we can."
Moms Demand Action is hoping to get the community involved by either donating or volunteering for the memorial garden.
If you want to help, contact the Champaign Park District. On the donation form, select "Douglass Park Flower Bed" under Gift Designation.