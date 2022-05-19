DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Get up and get moving - ballroom dance lessons are coming to Decatur!
A partnership involving the Decatur Area Arts Council will bring social-style Ballroom Dance to the area as an activity for adults. Second-floor space at the downtown arts center will be used.
Class listings for June (click here) and July (click here) are open.
Registration is open to anyone 16 and older.
A flyer with more information is attached to this story.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.