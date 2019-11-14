(WAND) – ‘Tis the season to watch Christmas movies.. maybe on repeat too.
This year Hallmark will give a luck person a perk to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days. If you do, you could earn $1,000.
Hallmark says to put on your fuzzy socks, crank up the fire and binge some of Hallmark’s Christmas moves.
They are looking for a lover of all things Christmas. The best part is they don’t care where you watch the movies.
The perfect candidate will follow these rules:
- Rule #1: You don't like Christmas—you love it.
- Rule #2: You must be over 18 years old and be a US resident.
- Rule #3: You know how to work the Gram, Twitter, or Facebook. We want someone who's willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers.
