SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a major change for DMVs Thursday. Customers will be required to make appointments for most services at the facilities starting September 1.
Giannoulias said no one should have to go through unpredictable wait times at his offices.
"Everything we do at the Secretary of State's office is centered around two things - creating an environment of excellent customer service and modernization of the entire office," Giannoulias said.
People will need to sign up for appointments to get driver's licenses or REAL IDs and to take in-car driving tests. Anyone needing a title and registration for their vehicle will still be able to walk in for service without an appointment.
However, Giannoulias stressed that people should renew their driver's license and license plate stickers online to prevent crowds at the DMV.
"We are offering services to customers when it works for them," Giannoulias said. "You no longer have to block out the whole day to visit a DMV. Now, we are here when you want us."
Every DMV in Illinois will also be open from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting September 1. Customers in WAND's viewing area will need to go to the Bloomington, Champaign, or Springfield Wabash locations if they want service on Saturdays.
Giannoulias said his office conducted research and found that people are more inclined to go to a DMV on a weekday rather than a Saturday.
"We've heard a number of complaints from folks who didn't know that their facility was closed on a Monday," Giannoulias explained. "So they would drive and they would get there and randomly facilities would be closed on the first day of the week when a lot of people had decided that they would get their license renewed or their ID."
The first-term Secretary of State noted that these changes were critical to alleviate stress, anxiety and anger between customers and DMV employees.
"Our goal is to change the stereotype of dealing with governmental offices," Giannoulias said. "I am determined and I spend every single day focused on ways to exceed our customers' expectations and I want them to leave our facilities with a positive experience."
You can sign up for appointments at ilsos.gov or by calling (844) 817-4649.
