JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Downtown Jacksonville is feeling the holiday spirit with their brand new advent calendar.
The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company has utilized 24 of their windows to create one of the world's tallest advent calendars. The windows on the 1913 building will reveal one Christmas icon each day until December 25.
“We are honored to use our building to brighten the holidays with this fantastic display,” said Joy French Becker, President and Chairman of the Board. “We hope everyone is able to come to Central Park in Jacksonville, and celebrate the countdown until Christmas with the Jacksonville community.”
Just because this calendar is the size of a building doesn't mean that holiday patrons will miss out on sweets. The bank has invited the public to the lobby and drive-up lanes for a treat.
Retired English teacher, Pat Kennedy, came up with the idea while relaxing in Jacksonville's Central Park. Kennedy started counting the windows and realized that they would line up for an advent calendar.
“It was obvious almost instantly,” said Kennedy. “It was the perfect location.”
Kennedy shared his idea with retired German teacher, Jo Ann Nelson, and designer Steven Varble. Nelson confirmed that similar displays have gone up in Germany and Varble agreed to help with the design. The group was able to win the bank over with the project.
“We were cautiously skeptical at first,” said Elizabeth Becker, current bank Executive Vice President. “But the more we explored the idea, the more excited we became. Then, we began to look online and found that while there had been slightly larger displays in the past in Europe, we believe this to be tallest today. My own children are very excited to see the building transform each day until Christmas!”
Visitors can also sign up for giveaway prizes that the bank will be providing through December.
The Farmers Bank and Trust Company is located at 200 West State in downtown Jacksonville, Illinois. The bank lobby is open Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The display is most striking at dusk and later but will be viewable all day long. The building will remain lit each night til 2 am.
