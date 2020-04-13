PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A local business in Pana helped Pana Community Hospital during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The hospital said they have been blessed with the help of Slack Glass. Dr. Demosthenes Asuncion found research from the New England Journal of Medicine that an "aerosol box" was being used at other hospitals to help protect healthcare workers from COVID-19. The glass box helps contain airborne droplets.
According to the the New England Journal of Medicine, the box significantly reduces the amount of contamination.
“Although this box does not provide complete protection, healthcare workers are happy with any layer of extra protection to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in a clinical setting,” stated Asuncion.
In less than 24 hours-Chuck Decker of Slack glass built the aerosol box and is making several more for the hospital.