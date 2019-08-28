EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A Golden Corral restaurant is expected to replace a different Effingham business that closed in 2018.
WAND-TV has learned from Effingham Chamber of Commerce leaders that Golden Corral plans to take a space formerly occupied by Ryan’s Buffet, which operated at 1102 Avenue of Mid-America. Renovation work is underway on the building before the business reaches its expected opening date in 2020.
Ryan’s closed its doors in September 2018.
Golden Corral’s website talks about its “legendary endless buffet”, which allows customers to choose from a wide selection of over 150 products, such as USDA and grilled to order sirloin steaks, pork, seafood, shrimp and other meat options, along with mac and cheese and the company’s famous yeast rolls. The company first opened for business in Fayetteville, N.C. in 1973.
