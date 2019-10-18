SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – As many of us are searching for Halloween costumes, Goodwill is reminding central Illinois residents of the affordable Halloween items at their stores.
“All of our local pop-up stores, we are 50 percent cheaper,” said Lauren Milligan-Turner, Director of Retail Operations at Goodwill. “So anything that your little heart desires, you can find it right at Goodwill.”
The Halloween items available at all central Illinois Goodwill stores include costumes, masks, make-up, accessories, and decorations. Some items are new, while others are donated. The Wabash Avenue location even has its own room that serves as a holiday store, and contains mostly Halloween items.
“All of our retail locations have Halloween and Christmas (merchandise) currently for sale,” Milligan-Turner said.
In addition to the affordable prices, shopping at Goodwill means dollars will go toward the company’s mission of helping people find jobs and grow their careers.
People may also run into a Halloween celebrity while shopping.
“I’m shopping for a party,” joked a Goodwill employee who was dressed as Count Dracula. “I’ve got some vampire blood. It looks like these would be nice drinks for my friends. As fancy as my clothes are, I am on a budget. I think Goodwill would be the best place for all my Halloween stuff.”
For the do-it-yourself type, Goodwill also advises searching outside the Halloween section and making a costume from clothing and supplies in their retail stores.
“You can go over to the retail side, too, and buy cheap clothing for $3.99 for a shirt or a pair of pants, and you’ve got a whole ensemble for less than 20,” Milligan-Turner said.
Milligan-Turner said central Illinois Goodwill locations will continue to sell Halloween merchandise through Halloween night and afterward. For more information on Land of Lincoln Goodwill, click here.