ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation ahead of a winter storm reaching central Illinois.
The storm is expected to bring snowfall ranging from nine to 18 inches across the state.
Under the proclamation, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is directed to implement the State Emergency Operations Plan and coordinate Illinois resources to support local governments in disaster response and recovery operations.
The proclamation also notes leaders can send in a federal disaster assistance request if it is determined effective recovery is beyond the capabilities of the state and affected local governments.
