SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker vetoed a bill Friday that would have allowed the construction of new nuclear reactors in the state.
Pritzker vetoed Senate Bill 76 along with three other bills.
The bill would have removed language in the state statute that prevents new nuclear power plants from being built in Illinois.
Pritzker said in a statement, “The bill is vetoed because the vague definitions in the bill, including the overly broad definition of advanced reactors, will open the door to the proliferation of large-scale nuclear reactors that are so costly to build that they will cause exorbitant ratepayer-funded bailouts... Additionally, it provides no regulatory protections or updates to address the health and safety of Illinois residents who would live and work around these new reactors.”
The ban has been in place since 1987.
Under the moratorium, the federal government was meant to build its own disposal facility for nuclear waste the plants would make, but that was never done.
Illinois is the only state in the nation with its own high-level radioactive waste storage site.
Sierra Club Illinois and the Illinois Environmental Council said in a statement:
“Governor Pritzker acted today to protect Illinois communities from dangerous regulatory gaps in SB76,” said Illinois Environmental Council Executive Director Jen Walling. “Nuclear power comes with significant safety risks and results in highly hazardous wastes that threaten our drinking water, with no safe, permanent waste solution in sight. Rather than abandon all safeguards, Governor Pritzker recognized that such substantial risks merit the highest protective guardrails our state can offer.”
“SB76 would have opened the door to increased risk, negative environmental impacts, and higher costs for consumers while jeopardizing our progress toward Illinois’ clean energy future. We applaud Governor Pritzker for vetoing the bill and ensuring that Illinois follows the roadmap laid out in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act toward that vision for our future,” said Sierra Club Illinois Director Jack Darin.
State Senator Sue Rezin (R-Morris) said of the Governor's veto:
“The governor is clearly putting his own partisan political ambitions over what is in the best interest of the people of Illinois by his sole decision to veto bi-partisan legislation to improve Illinois’ future energy portfolio sustainably and cost-effectively.
“Creating a sustainable energy future for our children and our children’s children is not a zero-sum game. We must take advantage of the massive advancements in nuclear technology if we truly want to reach a carbon-free future. Advanced nuclear reactors would help supplement the flaws that wind and solar unfortunately have by providing reliable power 24/7, because wind and solar alone don’t have the infrastructure or technology to provide our state with the reliable, affordable and efficient energy it needs.
“Senate Bill 76 passed out of the General Assembly with veto-proof rollcalls because the members of the General Assembly who live and work in our communities know that it is our constituents, and not special interests and political ambitions we are here to serve. That’s why I have immediately filed paperwork to override this veto during our upcoming Veto Session this fall.”
House Republican Leader Tony McCombie said, “The extremism of Illinois Democrats knows no bounds. More fraud, more federal investigations, higher energy costs, and more rights infringed.
“Last week State Auditors revealed $5.2 billion of fraud within the unemployment system - some of which was collected by Governor Pritzker’s Executive Branch employees.
“The same week, another federal corruption trial began, and Democrats are silent about the need for meaningful ethics reforms.
“Governor Pritzker vetoed a pathway to inexpensive, clean energy, all because Illinois Democrats are dead set on virtue signaling instead of problem-solving.
