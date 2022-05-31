CHICAGO (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed equity-driven nursing home rate reform legislation, which has the goal of improving care for Illinois nursing home residents, into law.
A press release from the governor's office said reform principles include higher funding tied to staffing levels, a new pay scale for certified nursing assistants that raises wages through looking at experience level, and funding connected to improving key quality measures. It has a goal of holding facility owners accountable by tying new funding to improved care for residents.
The reforms were part of the governor's fiscal year budget and were first introduced by the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services in March 2021.
The governor's office stressed Illinois is set to become the first U.S. state to implement this reform model and the first to incentivize better nursing home staffing at such a magnitude. There will be a direct tie in Illinois between nursing home industry funding and quality measures for the first time in state history.
“Since day one of my administration, I’ve made it clear that everyone deserves quality, affordable healthcare,” said Pritzker. “With today’s signing, Illinois will no longer tolerate an emphasis on profits over people, especially at the expense of our most vulnerable Illinoisans. When it comes to taking care of our seniors, Illinois is setting a new standard—the highest in the nation. This is what accountability looks like.”
"Under HB 246, we are carving the path for well-funded, well-staffed nursing homes with workers who have the training to provide quality care," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "I have had the opportunity to hear from nursing home workers, who shared what it's like to be stretched thin and how transformative this legislation can be. With this bill, we are building a better future for residents and workers alike with their voices at the forefront."
The measure takes effect July 1, 2022, pending federal approval.
