MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Graffiti two people are accused of leaving on the side of a Mattoon church is no longer there Wednesday night.
An adult and teen are in custody in connection to the graffiti. Authorities said 18-year-old Adam D.M. Briggs and a 14-year-old teen spray painted South Side Church of Christ in Mattoon, as well as cars and residences during overnight hours late Monday.
The graffiti on the church said "God's perfect whore house".
The two suspects admitted to their roles in the spray paintings, per police.
The teen will appear in juvenile court, while Briggs is in Coles County custody Tuesday night.