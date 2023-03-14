BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) — Governor Pritzker says when it comes to higher education in the state, “Illinois is poised to make history.”
The governor points to the allocation of millions of dollars to be spent on higher education. Coupled with a program that will combine state Map Grants with federal Pell Grants providing students with the opportunity to attend a community college virtually for free.
“With an additional $100 million directed to the Map Grant program a student can pair our state support with a federal Pell Grant and pay for college with no loans and debt required,” Pritzker said.
Illinois has the third largest community college system in the nation. The are currently 48 community colleges in the state.
