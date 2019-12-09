DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A life dream for Decatur resident Wade Phillips is to get married at the Staley Pump House.
The place itself is something he described as "a beautiful work of art".
"I think it would be really awesome to be another one," Phillips said. "Like - another couple to get married there, decades after the last one."
If the walls at the pump house could talk, it would say it has seen at least three generations. History shows it was one of the symbols to Decatur's success and pride to Staley employees.
The pump house was on the verge of demolition. However, there's a group of people who want to see it make a comeback.
Bret Robertson, who is leading the cause with the "Save the Pump House" initiative, said this would be a task that will require community effort.
"We're confident that we're going to make this happen and we invite them to be a part of it," Robertson said.
The group said there's a chance the house could become a national historic landmark. If so, Robertson said the pump house would become the 25th landmark outside of Chicago. Save the Pump House believes the house can be used for public events again.
"This is not a fantasy island type project," Robertson said.
Save the Pump House said it has a seven-phase-plan to preserve the building. Robertson said it stand on "phase 0", planning and estimating how much each phase would cost. Getting things rolling will take some time, but Robertson said this is a good time to show support.