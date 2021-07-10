SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police recovered stolen guns at the scene of a traffic crash.
Police said it happened back on Thursday around 6:59 p.m. Members of the Springfield Police Department Street Cries Unit tired to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Cressy and Adams Street.
Police said the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed while ignoring stop signs. The officers turned off their emergency lights and stopped searching for the suspect vehicle.
A little bit later, police said the suspect vehicle was involved in a traffic crash in the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Adams Street. Police said the suspect hit two females. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The two men inside the vehicle were identified as Jaquan A. Scribner, 23, and Anton A. Davis, 22, who are both currently on parole. The third occupant was identified as Alexis M. Wilson, 36.. At the scene of the accident the officers found a Glock 9mm pistol and a SCCY 9mm pistol that had been reported stolen inside of the suspect vehicle.
Police said Scribner was arrested for armed violence, armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by convicted felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm no-FOID, and aggravated fleeing and eluding with bodily harm.
Police said Davis was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by convicted felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm no-FOID.
Wilson was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with revoked FOID.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311.
