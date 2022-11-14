DANVILLE, ILL. (WAND) — A place that is meant to help others, was almost destroyed last week.
The Habitat ReStore of Danville caught fire on Thursday evening, but only a portion of the store was damaged.
"We're very thankful that there were fire walls in place, and it did contain the fire into that area," said Johnathan Gibson, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Danville.
According to the Danville Fire Department, the fire is believed to have been caused by a liquid propane tank, but the investigation is still underway. They also estimate around $250,000 worth of damage in total.
"The main thing going on right now is we're still trying to sort out where did the smoke damage stop, are there remedies we can do, which we're working on today. Getting some of the smoke smell out of the building and any items that are on the showroom floor," said Gibson.
With hopes to reopen soon as possible, the community continues to show their support.
"I go to the Habitat almost every day. It's my happy place. The Habitat means a lot, you know people during these hard times they can't afford it," said Sonia Delarosa, Danville resident.
"We simply wouldn't exist without the generosity of this community period," said Gibson.
With the holidays coming up, they're still looking forward to their busiest time of year.
"We actually sort and price and sort of prepare for Christmas about 10 months out of the year. To lose some of those items that were sorted and priced ready to restock the floor, it's still heartbreaking," said Gibson.
The Habitat Restore is accepting donations. They also have a GoFundMe set up to help with damage that can't be covered. Check can be mailed to:
P.O. Box 901
Danville, Illinois 61834.
