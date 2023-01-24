Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.