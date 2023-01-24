DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Habitat for Humanity ReStore is back open after experiencing a fire back in November.
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is known for putting all the proceeds toward building houses for families in the community.
Store Manager Taylor Enos said within the first few hours they had served hundreds of customers.
“It is our first day we opened at 10am and we've had probably 300 or 400 people so far in a few hours. Right now they can expect busy, busy. But we also have refreshments and drinks and whole bunch of sales going on this week as well,” said Enos.
Items like chairs, lamps, and even jewelry were on sale.
Enos explained how getting their doors back open wasn't the easiest but wouldn't have been possible without help from the community.
“We had to have multiple fire people, different people in here. That was the harder part to get everybody in here and flow in again. But having people still donate in the store that really helped us try to stay busy and get stuff stocked in the back when they were donating while we weren't open,” said Enos.
If you aren't able to make it in this week, items will still be on sale next week.
