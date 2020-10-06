DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The relationship between hair stylists and their clients can go beyond just changing their appearance.
Hair salons in the state of Illinois are required to have training in domestic violence. One of the places that offers this training is Dove Inc. in Decatur.
"They just train us on what to watch for and what to do if we have someone in our chair that we can tell is being abused or is admitting to you for that, then it gives us a guidance for how to deal with that," Alisa Lemmon, owner of the Signature Salon, said.
"It's important for the salon professionals to know the signs when they're washing their hair they might notice the scalp area is very tender. They might even see where hair is pulled out," Teri Ducy, executive director of the Domestic Violence Program at Dove Inc., said.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 10 million people are physically abused by their intimate partner each year.
"It makes everyone more aware when they do have a month like this, more aware of our responsibility, and I think it makes the general public aware of what's going on," Lemmon said.
Lemmon knows that a conversation she has with a client could be one that saves their life.
"Most people have a close relationship with their stylist, where they trust them and feel comfortable with sharing things in their lives that they may not share with other people, and so that puts a big responsibility to be trustworthy and loyal to them," Lemmon said.
People can visit Dove's website to learn more about who to call if they believe someone they know has been domestically abused.
