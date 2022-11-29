DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have blocked off traffic lanes west of Jasper on Lake Shore Drive due to a collision.
WAND is working to learn more, at this time no further information has been released.
Update 9:32 p.m.
According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, two people were injured in a head-on collision on Lake Shore Dr.
A Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Lake Shore Dr. and swerved into the westbound lane to avoid hitting an SUV waiting to make a left turn onto Silas St. The Hyundai struck an approaching Ford F250 head on.
Both vehicles came to rest on the north side of Lake Shore Dr. The driver of the Hyundai, a 44-year-old woman from Decatur, sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. The Ford driver, a 43-year-old man from Moweaqua, also went to a hospital for his injures.
The crash is still being investigated at this time.
