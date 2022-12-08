DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The HEALS (Helping Everyone Access Linked Systems) program from the Child 1st Center is no longer accepting referrals effective immediately.
While the Child 1st Center will continue to serve the community, HEALS was not able to secure the funding needed to sustain the program beyond December 30.
According to a release from the organization, "the program is no longer a funding priority with the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA)."
Additional funding from other sources was unable to cover the gap left by the lack of ICJIA funding.
During the two years the program was open, it served 258 people with case management, emotional support, referrals, and advocacy. HEALS staff assisted with 757 instances of advocacy and referrals to other community agencies. Emergency shelter was provided to 34 people. Emergency financial assistance was provided to 98 people.
A portion of the HEALS program will remain as the HEALS Crisis Response within the Child 1st Center. Clients who are currently receiving therapy or counseling services funded through HEALS will have access to those services for the next several months according to a release from the nonprofit.
