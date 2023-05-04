SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which was created to educate the public and provide support to people with mental illness and their loved ones.
Memorial Behavioral Health says mental health is an issue that not only affects central Illinois, but the entire nation.
>>> IL could create 988 suicide and crisis lifeline working group.
"I think the impact mental health has on rural communities is even greater," said Diana Knaebe, President of Memorial Behavioral Health.
Memorial Behavioral Health reported mental health was identified as a top health concern for Christian County residents in the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment. According to the Healthy Communities Index. The survey found 17.9% of all adults in Christian County have been diagnosed with depression. This includes 15% of the Medicare population, which includes people 65 and older, as well as those under 65 with certain disabilities or end-stage renal disease.
In 2020, 12.8% of Christian County adults surveyed said that their mental health was not good for 14 or more of the past 30 days.
"These statistics show how essential mental health services are in Christian County and across central Illinois," said Diana Knaebe, president of Memorial Behavioral Health. "Treatment can be life-changing. If you are struggling with your mental health, please reach out for help."
One way to get help during a mental health crisis or emotional crisis is by calling 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is available 24/7, including holidays.
"No matter where you are, who you are, or the age you are, 988 is available," said Vanessa, Crisis/Triage Counselor for Memorial Behavioral Health.
>>> Thousands of Illinoisans use 988 lifeline since launch.
The line is answered by crisis counselors from Memorial Behavioral Health from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Veterans who call 988 will be connected with a crisis counselor who is also a veteran. Services are also available in both English and Spanish.
