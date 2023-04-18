(WAND) — Last summer a nationwide lifeline launched to serve anyone in crisis. In Illinois, thousands of people have been helped by calling 988.
In the first six months that the 988 hotline has been operating, Illinois has fielded 66,553 calls, 8,712 texts and 14,574 chats.
"The goal is really to just de-stigmatize the stigma around mental health, we want people to talk about it," Nealita Spann, Director of Crisis Care for Heritage Behavioral Health Center, told WAND News.
In central Illinois, callers in the Sangamon, Logan and Menard County areas have calls routed to a Memorial Behavioral Health hub in Springfield. Callers in Macon, Champaign and Vermilion County areas are routed first to PATH Crisis Center in Bloomington. Overflow calls are routed to smaller hubs like Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur.
"The lifeline has been doing a tremendous job with just getting the word out that it's ok to reach out for help, it's ok for individuals to say 'Hey, I'm not feeling well, I need some assistance'," Spann explained.
Since launching 988 last July, a trained mental health professional has answered calls in an average of 25 seconds or less, for central Illinoisans.
But Spann said the call is often just the first step in getting connected to resources.
"We offer a wide array of services from case management to housing to we do have our crisis unit, which is in-patient and residential, for substance abuse as well," Spann added.
Heritage also offers open clinic hours Monday through Friday from 8am-10:45am and 1:00pm-3:00pm. Patients can get an assessment and treatment plan there.
Anyone struggling with a mental health crisis, suicidal thoughts or other mental health emergency, can call 988 anytime, any day, 24-7.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.