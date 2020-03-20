CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A person in Christian County has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.
Leaders with the Christian County Health Department said they were informed Thursday evening about the case, which is the first in the county. Details were released after noon Friday; they were embargoed from being reported until that time, when health officials held a press conference.
The person is quarantined at their home and is "doing well", a press release said.
"This individual has been educated not to leave their home and has complied with quarantine procedures even before their COVID-19 test came back positive," officials said. "Public health officials will not be releasing more specific details about this individual due to privacy issues."
Leaders said they've talked with people who this person might have had contact with before they were diagnosed. They said these individuals could be placed on home quarantine if they are found to have had "significant exposure".
"Such individuals may not be symptomatic but could be quarantined for a period of time which allows symptoms to develop and pass without posing risk to others," authorities said. "If you are contacted by your public health officials, please respond immediately."
An emergency declaration for Christian County went into effect Friday after an announcement by Christian County Board Chair Becky Edwards, allowing officials to request additional resources if they need them.
Christian County officials said 13 tests have been conduction. Seven of them are pending and no details have been released about the other six. The county plans to have a press conference every day in the coming days at noon.
