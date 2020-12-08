TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Douglas County health officials are encouraging the public to seek out holiday activities that will allow them to stay safe during the pandemic.
"Don't be a Grinch," the health department said in a press release encouraging activities that involve responsible choices to protect the health of loved ones and the health of communities as COVID-19 continues to be a threat.
"The tradition of visiting - perhaps even having breakfast with - Santa is a cherished one, but this year it would be in everyone's best interest to look for a safer version," the release said.
One option for the public they mentioned is the "Santa's in a Hole Lotta Trouble" event happening on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Savoy. It features Santa in a "donut-shaped bubble" and will have an appearance from the Grinch. Masks are required, and the public can attend by visiting Industrial Donuts at 501 Commerce Drive (behind Aldi's) from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Multiple drive-thru light displays are also available in Mattoon, Shelbyville, Effingham, Paris and Urbana. Click here to learn more about them.
