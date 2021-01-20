SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield daycare director said its kids are devastated after someone stole a playground xylophone from the property.
Children's House Director Judy Vlach said the xylophone was taken late during the week of Jan. 11 and was last seen Thursday, Jan. 14. Leaders noticed it was gone Wednesday and contacted police.
Authorities confirmed with WAND News they took a report of a theft from the facility Wednesday.
According to Vlach, the xylophone in question was an important piece of equipment for play because it was something adaptive children and children who need seating can use during playground time. In addition, kids haven't had a lot of time to play with it, as COVID-19 forced a mandatory shutdown from March to June of 2020.
The facility had started fundraising a decade ago to make big changes to its playground in order to have equipment children with different needs can use. The project broke ground in January 2020 before the space was resurfaced and all-new equipment was installed.
Vlach said she hopes to see the xylophone returned. No arrests had been made in the case as of Wednesday.
