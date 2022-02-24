Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.