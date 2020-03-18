DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — A house took heavy damage to the interior in a fire that caused a firefighter to be injured.
Crews said they arrived before 11 a.m. Wednesday to a house near in the intersection of Maple and Sawyer in Decatur. The fire later became a second-alarm fire.
The majority of the house is burned on the inside, firefighters said, and damage was extensive. According to a WAND crew at the scene, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home's top level.
The firefighter who was hurt had a cut on the chin and was transported to a hospital.
It was not immediately known Wednesday morning if anyone was inside of the home or if a cause had been determined by inspectors.