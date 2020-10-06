FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Namdar Realty Group has acquired the Hickory Point Mall from CBL Properties.
According to the Namdar Realty Group website, the realty group closed on the mall August 26th.
This acquisition happened just six days after CBL Properties announced it planned to file bankruptcy.
The village of Forsyth said in its board meeting agenda that staff is quite excited to build relationships with the new ownership team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.